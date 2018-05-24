Kingsley, IA man federally charged in Moville, IA bank robbery - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Kingsley, IA man federally charged in Moville, IA bank robbery

By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

A Kingsley, Iowa, man police say robbed a Moville bank back in March, has now been federally charged.

Fourty-three year old Brendon Reed was indicted on one count of bank robbery in U.S. District Court in Sioux City.

No court appearances have been set. 

Last month, Reed plead guilty to one count of first degree theft for his role in stealing a car from  Des Moines, Iowa.

On March 30, Reed is accused of robbing the United Bank of Iowa in Moville.

He was arrested later after he flipped the stolen car during a police pursuit in Salix. 

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the theft of the car. 

