Spirit Lake, IA man drowns overnight at East Lake Okoboji

A Spirit Lake, Iowa, man has died after authorities say he drowned near the spillway on the north end of East Okoboji Lake early this morning.

Seventy-one year old Wayne Krogman of Spirit Lake was found shortly after 4 a.m. at East Lake.

According to the Dickinson County Sheriff's Department, the communications center received a call for a missing person's report for Krogman shortly after 1 a.m.

According to authorities, Krogman had been fishing in waders near the spillway, but his wife had become concerned when he did not return home.

She then went to the fish hatchery where his truck was located and was unable to find him.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Spirit Lake Police Department, Arnolds Park-Okoboji Dive Team, Dickinson County Emergency Management, Iowa DNR, and the Lakes Regional Ambulance.