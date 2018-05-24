South Dakota district signs up for school sentinel training

South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley says his office has seen an uptick in interest from school districts about allowing approved employees to carry guns after deadly school shootings in Florida and Texas.

Jackley tells the Argus Leader that training for school officials who want to become so-called school sentinels will occur this summer.

The program allows for the arming of school employees, hired security personnel or volunteers.

Attorney General spokeswoman Sara Rabern says one district has signed up for the required training, which will be held from July 30-Aug. 10.

Rabern says six districts have inquired about the training, but their names can't be released for safety.

The Tri-Valley School District in 2016 became the first in South Dakota to approve a school sentinel policy.

