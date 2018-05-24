Gubernatorial candidate Boulton suspends campaign following sexual misconduct allegations

Just a day after a newspaper reported three women accused Iowa gubernatorial candidate Sen. Nate Boulton of sexual misconduct, he announced he is suspending his campaign for governor.

In a statement Boulton wrote in part, "These last 48 hours have been trying. I again offer an apology to those whom I have harmed in any way. It is my hope there is some positive that can come from this moment as we strive to be the better people we can in the coming days, weeks, months and years. I know that will be my task moving on from here."

The women told The Des Moines Register in a story published online Wednesday that Boulton touched them inappropriately during separate incidents.

One woman told the newspaper Boulton grabbed her buttocks at a bar in 2015.

Two other women told the Register he rubbed himself against them more than a decade ago.

Boulton indicated yesterday he had no intentions of dropping out of the race.

He was in a six-way race for the Democratic nomination for governor.

Early voting for the June 5 primary began May 7.

Boulton's statement read:

"Dear friends and supporters,

Today, I am suspending my campaign for governor.

I am so proud of the campaign that my staff, my supporters, and I ran in the past year. I was and still am inspired every day by the people who have chosen to fight alongside me in the Senate and on the campaign trail to share a positive vision forward for this incredible state of Iowa.

Democrats must win in November so we can begin to turn our state around. We join together to support the nominee and elect Democrats up and down the ticket. I will do all I can to support that mission and will never stop fighting for progressive causes.

These last 48 hours have been trying. I again offer an apology to those whom I have harmed in any way. It is my hope there is some positive that can come from this moment as we strive to be the better people we can be in the coming days, weeks, months, and years. I know that will be my task moving on from here.

Thank you to everyone who stood with me in this campaign, especially the countless working families of the labor movement who joined me in this race and must now continue to fight for their way of life in this state. While I depart this campaign for governor with a heavy heart, I remain resolved to the greater cause of creating a future Iowa we all can be proud to call our home."