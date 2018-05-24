Officials: Blink-182 concert at Hard Rock canceled

Officials with the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Sioux City say an anticipated concert this summer is coming off the books.

Hard Rock announced the band Blink 182's performance on Wednesday, May 30, is being canceled.

Officials are saying at this time all tickets will be refunded, and they are working at possibly rescheduling the band for a future date.

The hard Rock says if tickets were purchased by credit or debit card,t he refund will be automatically credited back to your account within five to seven business days.

For additional information, contact our hard Rock's Rock Shop at (712) 226-7659.