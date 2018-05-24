More muggy conditions with isolated thunderstorms

The heat and humidity continue to stay with us and as this cold front begins to approach, so do our storm chances. A few storms are possible this morning but we'll see more develop this afternoon in the heat of the day with some strong to severe storms possible. The main concerns would be hail and gusty winds. Scattered thunderstorms look to then continue into the overnight hours before pulling out of the region early Friday. This will lead to decreasing clouds for our Friday. We'll see more sunshine as well as more mugginess and hot conditions. Temperatures stay close to 90° today and Friday with even more warming heading into the holiday weekend as a big ridge builds in. This will allow for more steamy and Summer-Like warmth Saturday through Memorial Day.

Highs will surge up into the low to mid 90s Saturday and Sunday with some us topping out in the upper 90s across southern Siouxland. With all of the moist air in place, heat index values may rise close to 100° across parts of the area so remember to take breaks! Temperatures will be a bit cooler heading into Memorial Day but many of us still top out near 90° with more cooling take place through next week. We can expect afternoon highs to fall back into the low to upper 80s by Tuesday with temps in the upper 70s to mid 80s by Wednesday. Another front will bring some more unsettled weather by Tuesday and Wednesday with a chance of storms developing. We can't rule out a rogue shower or storm on Memorial Day but many of us should stay dry. With that chance of some severe storms today though, be sure you keep your eyes to the sky and stay with us on mobile with our Storm Team 4 Weather App.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer