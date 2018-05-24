Sioux City man charged with allegedly sexually abusing 12-year o - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City man charged with allegedly sexually abusing 12-year old

By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

A Sioux City man has been arrested after police say he allegedly sexually abused and impregnated a 12-year old girl.

Thirty-six year old James Hall is facing  three counts of third degree sexual abuse, and one count of neglect of a dependent person.

He is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on  a $50,000 bond. 

His initial court appearance is set for June 4.

According to court documents, James is alleged to have sexually abused a 12-year old between Feb. 1, 2017 and March 20, 2017.

It was during a physical exam, it was determined the 12-year old was pregnant. 

Officials say DNA evidence concluded the probability of Hall being the father is 99.9998 percent. 

