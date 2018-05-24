Three local organizations lay flags for fallen veterans at Memor - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Three local organizations lay flags for fallen veterans at Memorial Park Cemetery

Posted:
By Brett Funke, Editor/Photographer
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Three local groups combined forces this morning to decorate the graves of veterans for the holiday weekend.

American Legion Post 697, The Sioux City Scottish Rite, and Morningside Lodge 615 gathered this morning at Memorial Park Cemetery.

The three groups placed American Flags on the graves of 1,000 veterans in the cemetery.

Rene Lapierre says this is just one of the ways to give back this Memorial Day Weekend to show that the fallen heroes are not forgotten.

"I think it's an important message to the families to say your loved one is not forgotten. We're here, we're honoring them  and your loved ones like you support remember them, we too as a community, as a nation, and our organizations want to remember your loved ones."said Rene Lapierre, Organizer 

