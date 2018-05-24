O'Neill, NE under 24-hour boil advisory

The city of O'Neill, Nebraska, is under a 24-hour boil advisory after officials say the public water supply system detected E.coli bacteria in its distribution system this month.

Officials are asking residents to boil their water for one minute before using or use bottled water until further notice.

Boiling or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation until further notice.

City officials say they have already began disinfecting the water system, and will notify residents once the water is no longer contaminated, and the boil advisory is over.

If you need to call the city, you are asked to contact O’Neill Water Commissioner Curtis Kizzire at (402) 340-7827.

General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from EPA’s Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.

As soon as the City of O’Neill receives test results or any news on the water system they will notify the public via radio and social media.



