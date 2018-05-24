Wayne State's Dendinger wins NCAA hammer throw title - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

Wayne State's Dendinger wins NCAA hammer throw title

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Wayne State's Michaela Dendinger won the NCAA II title in the hammer throw. Wayne State's Michaela Dendinger won the NCAA II title in the hammer throw.
WAYNE, NE (Courtesy Wayne State College) -

Wayne State College senior thrower Michaela Dendinger posted a new school record throw of 212’ 3” Thursday afternoon in the hammer throw to win the national championship at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Charlotte, North Carolina.  It’s her second national title (outdoor shot put in 2017) and marks her eighth All-American finish in her Wildcat career so far.   

Dendinger, a graduate of Hartington Public HS (Coleridge), recorded the mark of 212’ 3” on her second throw in prelims, breaking her own school record of 208’ 5” set last year at the NSIC Championships.

She withstood a late challenge from NCAA indoor weight throw national champion Destiney Coward of Southern Connecticut State to win the hammer throw title. 

Entering the finals, Dendinger held a lead of six feet, six inches over Coward, but Coward posted a mark of 210’ 1” on her second attempt in finals to get within two feet, two inches of Dendinger.  Dendinger’s throws in finals were 197’ 0”, 196’ 1” and 201’ 6”.  

Dendinger will compete two events on Saturday.  She is the defending national champion in the shot put and has the #1 ranked mark in the country entering Saturday’s competition at 10:15 a.m. and will throw in the discus Saturday at 3 p.m. where she is ranked sixth in NCAA Division II entering the national meet. 

  • National SportsMore>>

  • NFL's policy could mean a new playbook on protests this fall

    NFL's policy could mean a new playbook on protests this fall

    Friday, May 25 2018 8:49 AM EDT2018-05-25 12:49:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid (35) and quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles...(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid (35) and quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles...
    Now that the NFL is drawing the line against players kneeling during the national anthem, athletes protesting police brutality and racial inequality may need to find a new playbook this fall.More >>
    Now that the NFL is drawing the line against players kneeling during the national anthem, athletes protesting police brutality and racial inequality may need to find a new playbook this fall.More >>

  • Body camera video is latest setback for Milwaukee police

    Body camera video is latest setback for Milwaukee police

    Friday, May 25 2018 8:49 AM EDT2018-05-25 12:49:03 GMT
    (Milwaukee Police Department via AP). This Jan. 26, 2018 police body-camera footage released by Milwaukee Police Department shows NBA Bucks guard Sterling Brown as he talks to arresting police officers after being shot by a stun gun in a Walgreens park...(Milwaukee Police Department via AP). This Jan. 26, 2018 police body-camera footage released by Milwaukee Police Department shows NBA Bucks guard Sterling Brown as he talks to arresting police officers after being shot by a stun gun in a Walgreens park...
    Community groups in Milwaukee are criticizing police over newly released body-camera footage of Bucks player Sterling Brown's January arrest.More >>
    Community groups in Milwaukee are criticizing police over newly released body-camera footage of Bucks player Sterling Brown's January arrest.More >>

  • Trump pardons late boxer Jack Johnson a century later

    Trump pardons late boxer Jack Johnson a century later

    Friday, May 25 2018 8:47 AM EDT2018-05-25 12:47:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/File). FILE - In this 1932 file photo, boxer Jack Johnson, the first black world heavyweight champion, poses in New York City. President Donald Trump on Thursday, May 24, 2018, granted a rare posthumous pardon to boxing's first black heavywei...(AP Photo/File). FILE - In this 1932 file photo, boxer Jack Johnson, the first black world heavyweight champion, poses in New York City. President Donald Trump on Thursday, May 24, 2018, granted a rare posthumous pardon to boxing's first black heavywei...
    President Donald Trump has granted a rare posthumous pardon to boxing's first black heavyweight champion more than 100 years after what many see as his racially charged conviction.More >>
    President Donald Trump has granted a rare posthumous pardon to boxing's first black heavyweight champion more than 100 years after what many see as his racially charged conviction.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.