Wayne State's Dendinger wins NCAA hammer throw title

Wayne State College senior thrower Michaela Dendinger posted a new school record throw of 212’ 3” Thursday afternoon in the hammer throw to win the national championship at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Charlotte, North Carolina. It’s her second national title (outdoor shot put in 2017) and marks her eighth All-American finish in her Wildcat career so far.

Dendinger, a graduate of Hartington Public HS (Coleridge), recorded the mark of 212’ 3” on her second throw in prelims, breaking her own school record of 208’ 5” set last year at the NSIC Championships.

She withstood a late challenge from NCAA indoor weight throw national champion Destiney Coward of Southern Connecticut State to win the hammer throw title.

Entering the finals, Dendinger held a lead of six feet, six inches over Coward, but Coward posted a mark of 210’ 1” on her second attempt in finals to get within two feet, two inches of Dendinger. Dendinger’s throws in finals were 197’ 0”, 196’ 1” and 201’ 6”.

Dendinger will compete two events on Saturday. She is the defending national champion in the shot put and has the #1 ranked mark in the country entering Saturday’s competition at 10:15 a.m. and will throw in the discus Saturday at 3 p.m. where she is ranked sixth in NCAA Division II entering the national meet.