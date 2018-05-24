Safety for your children in the car when temperatures soar

Officials say it's not a common occurrence to get a call about a child locked in a back seat of a car.

But, they do say it happens, and when it does, the first priority is to get the child to safety.

Authorities say nearly 30-percent of non-crash related accidents are because of heat stroke, some even resulting in the death of children.

They say, remembering to "look before you lock" is important.

They say taking that few extra seconds to look inside of the car, can help save the life of a child.

"Unfortunately these things do happen. I think you can look from the outside and say how do they happen, I think commonly people just get distracted," says Lt. Chris Groves, with Sioux City Police.

Another thing officials say is always make sure the doors to your vehicle are locked even when no one is inside.

"Keeping your car locked even when it's unattended so, if you're inside the house, if you leave your car unlocked say when your kids are out playing, there's a chance for them to crawl in that car," says Capt. Frank Fulton, Sioux City Fire Rescue.

Captain Fulton says to call 9-1-1 immediately if you see a child in a car.