How to protect your pet in the heat - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

How to protect your pet in the heat

Posted:
By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
Connect

When temperatures get as high as they could over the holiday weekend, it's important to remember to keep your pet inside, in air conditioning. 

Make sure your pet always has water.

Check their water bowl regularly because the heat can soak up some of the water. 

There are some signs to watch out for if you think your pet could be having a heat stroke. 

"If you think that your pet is having a heat stroke, which is frothing of the mouth or throwing up, vomiting please contact your veterinarian right away," says Kelly Erie with the Siouxland Humane Society. 

Kelly Erie always says, take your pet on a walk in the early morning hours or later in the evening because the sidewalks can get very hot. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.