SBL girls win regional soccer opener; West splits with Heelan

Brooklyn Huberty had two first period goals at Sioux City West on Thursday.
--HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Westwood 9 Lawton-Bronson 7 F
GT/RA 12 Sibley-Ocheyedan 0 F
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 9 S.C. East 2 F
BH/RV 6 Sheldon 0 F
Woodbury Central 8 River Valley 3 F
--HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
S.C. North 2 Harlan 0 F
S.C. West 1 Bishop Heelan 15 F
S.C. West 6 Bishop Heelan 4 F
Spencer 11 Newell-Fonda 4 F
Woodbury Central 11 River Valley 3 F
S.C. East 11 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 4 F
S.C. East 4 S.C. East 3 F
Lawton-Bronson 18 Westwood 3 F
West Lyon 13 Spirit Lake 1 F/5
--COLLEGE BASEBALL
South Dakota St. 8 Western Illinois 4 F
--GIRLS REGIONAL SOCCER
Sgt. Bluff-Luton (G) 4 S.C. West 0 F
Storm Lake (G) 1 Spirit Lake 0 F/PK
--IOWA BOYS STATE GOLF
1.Kuemper (B) 302 4.Estherville LC 321
2nd-Tyler Merley, Sheldon (+2)
1.Harris-Lake Park (B) 345 2.Westwood 348
5th-Elijah Lamoureux, Westwood (+9)
1.Central DeWitt (B) 300 4.Spencer 330
9th-Ezra Meyer, Spencer (+6)