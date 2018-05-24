SBL girls win regional soccer opener; West splits with Heelan - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

SBL girls win regional soccer opener; West splits with Heelan

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Brooklyn Huberty had two first period goals at Sioux City West on Thursday. Brooklyn Huberty had two first period goals at Sioux City West on Thursday.

--HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Westwood 9 Lawton-Bronson 7 F  
GT/RA 12 Sibley-Ocheyedan 0 F  
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 9 S.C. East 2 F
BH/RV 6 Sheldon 0 F
Woodbury Central 8 River Valley 3 F

--HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
S.C. North 2 Harlan 0 F  
S.C. West 1 Bishop Heelan 15 F  
S.C. West 6 Bishop Heelan 4 F  
Spencer 11 Newell-Fonda 4 F  
Woodbury Central 11 River Valley 3 F  
S.C. East 11 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 4 F  
S.C. East 4 S.C. East 3 F
Lawton-Bronson 18 Westwood 3 F  
West Lyon 13 Spirit Lake 1 F/5

--COLLEGE BASEBALL
South Dakota St. 8 Western Illinois 4 F  

--GIRLS REGIONAL SOCCER
Sgt. Bluff-Luton (G) 4 S.C. West 0 F  
Storm Lake (G) 1 Spirit Lake 0 F/PK  

--IOWA BOYS STATE GOLF
1.Kuemper (B) 302 4.Estherville LC 321  
 2nd-Tyler Merley, Sheldon (+2) 

1.Harris-Lake Park (B) 345 2.Westwood 348  
 5th-Elijah Lamoureux, Westwood (+9) 

1.Central DeWitt (B) 300 4.Spencer 330  
 9th-Ezra Meyer, Spencer (+6) 

