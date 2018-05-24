SBL girls win regional soccer opener; West splits with Heelan

Community groups in Milwaukee are criticizing police over newly released body-camera footage of Bucks player Sterling Brown's January arrest.

(Milwaukee Police Department via AP). This Jan. 26, 2018 police body-camera footage released by Milwaukee Police Department shows NBA Bucks guard Sterling Brown as he talks to arresting police officers after being shot by a stun gun in a Walgreens park...

President Donald Trump has granted a rare posthumous pardon to boxing's first black heavyweight champion more than 100 years after what many see as his racially charged conviction.

(AP Photo/File). FILE - In this 1932 file photo, boxer Jack Johnson, the first black world heavyweight champion, poses in New York City. President Donald Trump on Thursday, May 24, 2018, granted a rare posthumous pardon to boxing's first black heavywei...

Now that the NFL is drawing the line against players kneeling during the national anthem, athletes protesting police brutality and racial inequality may need to find a new playbook this fall.

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid (35) and quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles...

NFL's policy could mean a new playbook on protests this fall

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul wears the Santa Fe High School logo during the first half in Game 5 of the team's NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals against the Golden State Warriors in Houston, Thursday, Ma...

Eric Gordon came off the bench to score 24 points and his steal on Golden State's last possession secured a 98-94 win by the Houston Rockets to put them up 3-2 in the Western Conference finals on Thursday night. More >>