Explorers complete three-game sweep in Sioux Falls

The Explorers completed a three-game sweep in Sioux Falls on Thursday.
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KTIV) -

The Sioux City Explorers completed a three game sweep of Sioux Falls on Thursday, beating the Canaries 10-4. Sioux City improves to 6-1 on the season.

The X's scored five runs in the first inning. Nate Samson, Jay Baum, Dexture McCall and David Kerian all drove in runs as ten batters came to the plate.

Sioux Falls cut the lead to 5-3 but Sioux City added another run in the fifth inning when McCall knocked in Samson with a single. The X's started the night with a .312 team batting average, best in the American Association. The X's pulled away with four runs in the ninth.

Sioux City starting pitcher Taylor Jordan left with two outs in the sixth inning, giving up six hits and four runs, while striking out seven. Taylor earned the victory.

Sioux City will host Cleburne in their home opener Friday at 7:05 at Mercy Field at Lewis and Clark Park.

