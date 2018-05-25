Two Sioux City school principals get slimed

Educators often have to be creative to motivate their students. But at one Sioux City school, two principals were willing to get slimed!

The students at Liberty Elementary were given the incentive of getting to drop gooey green slime on a couple of principals, but only if their test scores improved for the Iowa Tests of Basic Skills and F.A.S.T. exams.

Nearly 400 students surpassed the 10% improvement goal and won the right to saturate their educators in the oatmeal- and applesauce-based concoction.



In previous years, the reward has been a pie in the face, duct taping to a wall, and even a dunk tank.



With the slime craze taking over area schools, it seemed like a natural fit to motivate the kids.

"Slime added a little extra incentive. The minute we announced it all the kids were talking about it. They were talking about how they were going to work so hard on their tests and really work hard to improve." said Stacie Henderson, Liberty Elementary Principal.

In previous years, the reward has been a pie in the face, duct taping to a wall, and even a dunk tank. With the slime craze taking over area schools, it seemed like a natural fit to motivate the kids.

