Man knits sweaters of famous landmarks

Sam Barsky at Hampden's Lovely Yarns, surrounded by just some of the 120 sweaters he's created.

Barsky said,"This is owls, Las Vegas. This is ice skating and this is colonial Williamsburg. This is Camden Yards."

That was 20 years ago.

Since then Barsky has never stopped knitting or taking pictures of himself in front of the images he knits.

Barsky said,"This was completely unconscious like, I knew if I went to Venice I had to wear my Venice sweater. After a while, I realized I had 10 to 15 pictures like that and this was a form of art of its own. The mass media all over the world picked up on it."

He's not kidding he was in both of the New York Times and Time Magazine

With over a million hits on social media, he's a knitting sensation.

Barsky says that he had people coming up to him all the time asking

Barsky said,"when I go to Sheep and Wool, it's my territory and that's when I get approached by everyone."

Each sweater takes a month to create, and they travel with sam to knitting conventions and workshops.

You will never find him dressed without one.

Today Barsky is wearing his Sherwood Gardens sweater, so we mark the moment.

Sam Barsky, a Baltimore original, an artist in yarn.

