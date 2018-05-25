Woman gets probation for helping daughter claim winnings - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Woman gets probation for helping daughter claim winnings

Posted:
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA (AP) -

A Council Bluffs woman who tried to help her underage daughter claim a $50,000 lottery prize has been given a year of probation.

The Daily Nonpareil reports that 62-year-old Michelle Lett also received a deferred judgment, which means her record can be expunged if she successfully completes the terms of her probation.

Lett and 20-year-old Katelyn Dolezal were charged with lottery theft or forgery. Iowa law requires players to be 21 or older.

Authorities say Dolezal was 19 when she bought the winning scratch-off ticket.

Court records say her mom went to the Iowa Lottery office in Council Bluffs to claim the prize, and a check was issued in Lett's name.

Police say Dolezal later called the office for help, saying her mother wasn't going to share the money with her.
 

