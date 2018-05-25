Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run in Lincoln County - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run in Lincoln County

Posted:
CANTON, SD (AP) -

 Lincoln County sheriff's officials have made an arrest in a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman out for a walk near Worthing.

Authorities say information from the public led to the arrest of a 21-year-old Sioux Falls man.

He's being held on a possible charge of first-degree manslaughter.

Authorities began a search for 34-year-old Tessa Jacobs Wednesday evening after she failed to return from a walk.

Her body was found early the next morning in a ditch along a gravel road.

Based on evidence at the scene, deputies were able to determine it was a Chevy Silverado pickup truck that struck her.

And, that led to an arrest.
 

