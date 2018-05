A Wisner, Neb. man defends his home from an early morning intruder on Thursday.

Around 7 a.m. Thursday, police were called to a home in Wisner with the report of a man trying to break-in.

When police arrived, they found the alleged intruder suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound, after the homeowner shot hit with a pistol.

The alleged intruder was taken to an Omaha Hospital.

The names have not been released as the case is still under investigation.