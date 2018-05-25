Woman arrested in Norfolk after trying to open bank account with - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Woman arrested in Norfolk after trying to open bank account with fake ID

Posted:
NORFOLK, NE (NCN) -

An Illinois woman is in jail after Norfolk Police say she attempted to open a bank account with a fake ID as part of a cell-phone scheme in Iowa and Nebraska. 

Twenty-one year old Dominique Wittmeyer was arrested after Norfolk police say she tried to use a fake Missouri ID to open an account at Midwest Bank. 

When police searched her car outside the bank, they found thousands of dollars worth of cell phones.

Police say she and her friends were using the fake ID's to open accounts in Iowa and Nebraska to purchase cell phones. 

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.