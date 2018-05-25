Woman arrested in Norfolk after trying to open bank account with fake ID

An Illinois woman is in jail after Norfolk Police say she attempted to open a bank account with a fake ID as part of a cell-phone scheme in Iowa and Nebraska.

Twenty-one year old Dominique Wittmeyer was arrested after Norfolk police say she tried to use a fake Missouri ID to open an account at Midwest Bank.

When police searched her car outside the bank, they found thousands of dollars worth of cell phones.

Police say she and her friends were using the fake ID's to open accounts in Iowa and Nebraska to purchase cell phones.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.