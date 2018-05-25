Wayne, NE man dies in fatal motorcycle accident - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Wayne, NE man dies in fatal motorcycle accident

By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
WAYNE, NE (KTIV) -

A Wayne, Neb., man has died following a fatal motorcycle accident last night.

Twenty-one year old Mark Young III died Thursday night, after his motorcycle collided with an SUV on Highway 15, at the 100 block of Main Street.

Authorities say Young was traveling southbound on Main Street when his motorcycle collided with an SUV that was starting to enter Main Street from an alley. 

Authorities say when they arrived on scene shortly before 11 p.m., they found the motorcycle and vehicle were engulfed in flames.

The driver of the SUV, 19-year old Isaac Camerena Martinez, of Wayne, Neb., was able to escape the flames.

He was taken to Providence Medical Center. 

The investigation into the accident is ongoing. 

