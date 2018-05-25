Dusty Johnson leads in Republican House primary fundraising

South Dakota congressional candidate Dusty Johnson has outraised his two Republican primary opponents and has a big banked cash advantage as the June election nears.

Federal campaign finance reports filed this week show Johnson, a former public utilities commissioner, raised about $70,000 from April 1 through May 16, and he ended the period with more than $300,000 in the bank.

Secretary of State Shantel Krebs followed with about $224,000 on hand after raising about $40,000.

State Sen. Neal Tapio raised nearly $56,000 -- almost all from a personal loan -- and heads to the election with $37,000 banked.

The June 5 Republican primary winner is set to face Democrat Tim Bjorkman, a former judge, and Libertarian George Hendrickson and independent Ronald Wieczorek in the November general election.