Officials with the Nebraska State Patrol say a late April traffic stop in Buffalo County produced 118 pounds of fentanyl.

Colonoel John Bolduc said the April 24 traffic stop where 118 pounds of drugs were seized was entirely fentanyl, making it the largest fentanyl seizure in Nebraska history, and one of the largest in U.S. history.

The 118 pounds of fentanyl had a street value of more than $20 million.