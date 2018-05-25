Convergys to close Omaha operations next week

A company that operates call centers intends to close its Omaha operations next week, costing the city nearly 100 jobs.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Cincinnati-based Convergys has filed notice with the Nebraska Labor Department of its intended closure.

A spokeswoman says the closure is "just a business decision" and wasn't tied to any specific contract.

The company announced in January that it would close its call center in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, eliminating about 180 jobs.