SCPD unveil refurbished Corvette seized in investigation

By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
Courtesy: Sioux City Police Dept. Courtesy: Sioux City Police Dept.
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The Sioux City Police Department unveiled their refurbished 'DARE Vette' this morning.

Back in the early 1990's, the department seized a 1986 Chevy Corvette during a large scale drug investigation.

The vehicle was refurbished and introduced as the 'DARE Vette' in May 1996, where it has been used in parades and events.

Over the years, the Corvette has needed major repairs to the engine, brakes and air conditioning, along with cosmetic repairs. 

Officer Kevin McCormick and Lieutenant Brad Bollinger helped to spearhead the restoration project they dubbed "Putting Love & Sweat into the Vette".

Ben and Joe Knoepfler, of Knoepfler Chevrolet, volunteered to oversee the project, donating a vast majority of the work needed to repair and refurbish the Corvette.

