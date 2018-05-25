Delayed planting workshops planned in northwest Iowa

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach has workshops on Delayed Planting to help northwest Iowa farmers understand their options after recent heavy rains

Paul Kassel, Field Agronomist, will address how delayed planting effects crop variety, maturity, and re-planting. He'll also address questions related to crop insurance and FSA policies.

The first meeting will be held Tuesday, May 29 in Estherville. It'll be held in the VFW Hall and starts at 9 a.m.

Another meeting will be held Tuesday afternoon at 1 at the Palo Alto County Extension Office in Emmetsburg.