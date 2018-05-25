South Dakota Tourism officials target Chinese travelers - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

South Dakota Tourism officials target Chinese travelers

Posted:
South Dakota tourism officials are targeting a foreign country with a big appetite for international travel South Dakota tourism officials are targeting a foreign country with a big appetite for international travel
SIOUX FALLS, SD (AP) -

South Dakota tourism officials are targeting a foreign country with a big appetite for international travel.

State officials are working with a marketing company in China to try to attract the millions of Chinese tourists who come to the United States each year. The U.S. Travel Association says the number of Chinese visitors increases each year. In 2016, nearly 3 million Chinese residents visited the U.S., the third largest number of tourists behind Japan and the United Kingdom.

The Argus Leader says that number is expected to increase by 7 to 10 percent each year and surpass Japan by 2020.

The goal of the state Department of Tourism's contract with East West Marketing is to make sure Chinese travelers see what South Dakota has to offer before they decide on a U.S. destination.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.