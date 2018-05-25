Sioux City Police Department unveils their restored "DARE Vette"

The Sioux City Police Department unveiled their recently restored 1986 Chevy Corvette Friday.

The Corvette was seized in a drug operation in the early 1990's and is now used as part of the DARE program at local schools to encourage students to be drug-free.

The "DARE Vette" was almost sold at auction due to it's deteriorating condition, but a group of officers fought to save the classic car and it was made possible due to countless donations from area businesses.

Kevin McCormick with the Sioux City Police Department says the car will help engage the youth and is a real head turner in the community.

"This is a classic example of the steps we're taking to increase that support, to get out there with the kids, and build that report," said Kevin McCormick, Sioux City Police Department

The "DARE Vette" will make a number of public appearances at local parades and other community events.