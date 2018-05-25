Perry Creek Elementary Students get an interactive learning less - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Perry Creek Elementary Students get an interactive learning lesson from The University of Iowa's Mobile Museum.

By Brett Funke, Editor/Photographer
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Perry Creek Elementary Students are getting a unique learning opportunity to end the school year.

The University of Iowa Mobile Museum is on site to give students a hands-on lesson through three interactive exhibits.

Wild Iowa: Awareness, Appreciation, and Action, the second exhibit is A Matter of Scales: Pangolin In Peril which features and interactive Pangolin Sculpture, and the third Discover, Develop, Deploy which emphasizes innovation and scientific research.

Students were excited to get out of the classroom for a fun experience.

"This is just a great end of the year activity, it's nice to have a hands-on learning experience that doesn't cost any money. You know we don't have to get on the bus or anything and we can be right here at school," said Jennifer Koch, 1st Grade Teacher.

Today is the last day of school for Bishop Heelan Catholic School and Sioux City Community Schools will be out next Thursday, May 31st.

