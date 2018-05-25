Color Run raises over $12,000 for Autumn's Center - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Color Run raises over $12,000 for Autumn's Center

SPENCER, IA (KTIV) -

An April color run for Camp Autumn helped raise over $12,000 this year.

The April 21 END IT! for Autumn Color Run benefiting Camp Autumn, raised $12,660.83 for the therapeutic day camp.

Proceeds will fund scholarships for children to attend Camp Autumn this summer.

Camp Autumn is an extension of Autumn's Center, a regional children's center in Spencer, Iowa.

Camp Autumn, which served over 140 children through nine weeks of summer day camps in 2017, begins their year on June 4.

The END IT! for Autumn Color Run raised money through event sponsorships, registrations, and community support, as well as discounts from vendors.

