Iowa Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg will be returning to his hometown this Memorial Day.

Gregg, a native of Hawarden, Iowa, will be attending an American Legion Memorial Day Service at Grace Hill Cemetery at 10 a.m. Monday.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will be making a pair of stops in Iowa during the holiday.

She will be attending an event at 7 a.m. at the Gold Star Military Museum in Johnson, Iowa.

She will also be attending a ceremony at 10:15 a.m. in Ottumwa.