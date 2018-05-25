North High School students receive unique award

North High School seniors are graduating Saturday

But Friday, some of the students got a unique, and special award.

Uniquely North Medals were handed out to 30 students at the Tyson Events Center.

The medals honor students who have shown increased engagement in school activities throughout the year.

Participation is tracked through on an online app called Goose Chase, a scavenger hunt with challenges unique to North High School.

The goal, is for seniors to avoid getting 'senioritis,' and to encourage them to get involved in their last year.

"It was a huge success," said Ryan Dumkrieger, North High School Principal. "In terms of participation, we had 1/3 of the senior class participate in it. 10% of our students received an award, and for this being the very first year, we think it was a fantastic kick-off."

This is the first year Uniquely North Medals are being awarded.