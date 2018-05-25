South Dakota Kayak Challenge to make its way through Siouxland S - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

South Dakota Kayak Challenge to make its way through Siouxland Saturday

Posted:
By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
The South Dakota Kayak Challenge will once again be making its way through Siouxland. 

The 2018 edition begins Friday night, as kayakers will undergo briefings before Saturday mornings start in Yankton, South Dakota, at Riverside Park.

Racers will make through way through the Rushmore State until they hit their final destination: South Sioux City, Nebraska. 

An awards ceremony will be held at the Delta Hotel in South Sioux City at 9 p.m. Saturday.

The first person to cross the finish line in South Sioux City last year came in at just under eight and a half hours. 

For more information on the race, include its full race route, you can go to the South Dakota Kayak Challenge's website. 

