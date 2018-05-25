X's Lang still chasing major league dream - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

X's Lang still chasing major league dream

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The Explorers are starting their 26th season of professional baseball in Sioux City. The players don't make a lot of money, even the veterans like outfielder Michael Lang. He's in his sixth year here and is still chasing a dream.

After six years in Sioux City, Michael Lang is all over the Explorer record book. But that's not always a badge of honor.

"I've had people ask me, what are you still doing playing?," said Lang.

In reality, if his career choice wasn't OK with his family, he might be doing something else this summer.

"I have a great support system in my wife and my family," said Lang. "My wife tells me, don't worry about anything, just go there, have fun and play. If you still love it and have fun doing it, go play."

The New Jersey native was an all-conference performer at Rutgers. Lang's parents are his biggest fans and are able to follow his career closely, even halfway across the country.

"I honestly don't know what they're going to do when I decide to hang them up because my parents at home watch every single game, if they're not here," said Lang. "They've been watching me since I was three years old. When that time comes they're going to be pretty upset and not know what to do with themselves."

Lang was signed out of Sioux City in 2012 and spent two seasons in the Diamondbacks system. There are major league scouts at almost every X's game and he hopes they're watching him.

"I'm 29, there's still a chance. Physically I'm strong. It's one of the best years by body has felt in a while. I would love to still get picked up by somebody," said Lang. "Just go out there and play hard and see what happens."

Lang is second on the X's all-time hits list behind Nolan Lane.

