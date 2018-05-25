Officials: Iowa flu deaths more than double from year ago

Iowa health officials say the flu killed more than twice as many residents this past winter as the year before.More >>
Iowa health officials say the flu killed more than twice as many residents this past winter as the year before.More >>
According to the CDC every 40 seconds, someone in the United States has a stroke. It's the fifth leading cause of death for Americans. On Healthbeat 4 the warning signs you need to know to prevent from having a stroke.
According to the CDC every 40 seconds, someone in the United States has a stroke. It's the fifth leading cause of death for Americans. On Healthbeat 4 the warning signs you need to know to prevent from having a stroke.
A non-profit in Charlotte, North Carolina helping cancer patients by giving them one less thing to stress about.More >>
A non-profit in Charlotte, North Carolina helping cancer patients by giving them one less thing to stress about.More >>
It's a question with an answer that researchers are still trying to better understand: How much exercise do kids need on a daily basis?More >>
It's a question with an answer that researchers are still trying to better understand: How much exercise do kids need on a daily basis?More >>