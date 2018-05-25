Heavy rain causes flooding in Kentucky - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Heavy rain causes flooding in Kentucky

Rain, lots of it, poured down in western Kentucky Friday afternoon.

Streets quickly became covered by water in Paducah.

Motorists suddenly found themselves driving through water that came up to their doors.

Some good Samaritans helped push cars and trucks through the deep water.

Water could also be seen lapping up against buildings.

Some of the drivers said they have heard the warnings over and over about driving through standing water, but that the water rose so quickly they didn't realize what they were driving through until it was too late.

Rain is expected on and off through the weekend in many parts of Kentucky as warm air creates unstable conditions that are ripe for thunderstorms and flash flooding.

