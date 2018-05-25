Veterans discuss their family connection to military experiences

"This is your country. This is what you stand for. This is what you do. It's your turn, you do your part and then you move on."



For veterans, Memorial Day weekend brings back a series of memories.



Some of them involve their own experiences serving.



"A lot of memories, a lot of different TDYs, a lot of different countries, different places across the country, the US. Just a lot of good experiences." said Dan Lefebvre.



But for many, serving in the military has been a family experience.



"My older cousins - one was in the army, one was a Marine. They were in during Korea and my father was in during World War II." said Jim Kolls.



"The World War II era was when my father served. He and all his brothers served." said Lefebvre.



Some remember discussing the war with those relatives.



"It was kind of fascinating. A little scary when you think about it after the fact but the fact that he did what he did, it makes you proud."" said Lefebvre.



"He had some mementos, various little things from when he was in the army. We still have some picture books." said Kolls.



Items that are now on display at American Legion Post 662 help tell the war story.



Whether from the front lines...



"There was instances where the enemy would sneak on board ships and then kill personnel. So that was something that he slept with." said Lefebvre.



...or back home.



"The record down here - that's how some of the people would communicate. That's my father-in-law's message home at Christmas time." said Lefebvre.



A few of their children are also serving and have also been able to experience the family legacy.



"We have the book which has where he went to basic at, the incampments and stuff which I passed on to my son and daughters." said Kolls.



Continuing to keep the military tradition all in the family.