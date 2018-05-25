Donation to American Legion chapter brings veteran kiosk, handicap accessibility

Donation to American Legion chapter brings veteran kiosk, handic - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KTIV) -

A local chapter of the American Legion announces a gift, just in time for the Memorial Day weekend.

A dedication was held Friday morning for a handicap-accessible door at American Legion Post 662.

That door has been installed for about a month.

Also dedicated was a new touch-screen kiosk.

It contains information about veterans from the area.

"That goes to not only the members of the VF but also it's a great opportunity for the other members of our community, our younger members to learn about the sacrifices that were made." said Dakin Schultz, MRHD President.

The Legion hopes to have the kiosk installed at the veterans memorial in Sergeant Bluff in the next few weeks.

The doors and the kiosk were paid for through a $15,000 dollar grant from MRHD.

