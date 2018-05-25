Heart failure survivor reunites with medics that saved his life

Nothing out of the ordinary.

Buena Vista County medical responders having a meeting during National EMS week.

Well, until, a familiar face walks in.

"It was a great feeling for all of us, yup," said Matt Imming, Buena Vista Regional Medical Center paramedic.

18-year-old Austin Crew surprised the crew that he hadn't seen in seven months.

Since the night, they revived him.

"No words can express when someone saves your life," said Austin Crew, heart failure survivor.

October 13th, 2017, a football Friday in Storm Lake - Crew's Spencer Tigers battling the hated rival Tornadoes.

The purple and gold stole a 17-14 game in the hostile environment.

"After the game we did a victory lap around the track and I went to my car and that's the last thing I remember," said Crew.

"I was about a block away, so I stopped and ran over to the scene," said Imming.

Crew dropped to the ground and went into cardiac arrest.

"Shock was delivered and CPR was resumed," said Imming. "He still had no pulse."

The EMS team didn't give up on the teen's lifeless body.

Finally, after several minutes... "We regained a pulse," said Imming.

Crew was brought back to life, but remained unconscious.

"The next thing I remember is waking up Monday, in Iowa City," said Crew. "I knew something was obviously wrong, because I was in the hospital."

The next day, Crew learned he suffers from ventricular non-compaction cardiomyopathy, a genetic heart disease.

"It was really, really nerve-racking and scary," said Crew.

Since his diagnosis, Crew has gone on to lead a normal teenage life - actually - even better.

He's become an all-state speech performer, aces tennis athlete, and homecoming king.

"This young man, that we saw laying in the middle of the street in the dark of night, and is smiling in pictures, and has a very positive outlook on life today," siad Imming.

But his comeback tour had one curtain call left. To visit his heroes and leave them with a thank you...

And one final message.

"I present to you today, that a broken heart is some type of gift." said Crew. "The challenge is to wait for the package to be torn open and to find all the gifts that lie within."

Doctors implanted a device in Crew's heart that monitors his heart rate at all times.

Crew recently graduated from Spencer High School.