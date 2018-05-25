Explorers edge Cleburne in 2018 home opener

The Explorers won their home opener over Cleburne, 3-2, on Friday night.

The Sioux City Explorers won their 2018 home opener, 3-2, over the Cleburne Railroaders on Friday night. The X's improve to 7-1, the best record in the American Association.

Sioux City scored two runs in the second inning. Nate Samson sliced one to right field that the Railroaders couldn't handle. Michael Lang scored for a 1-0 lead. Jay Baum added a sacrifice fly to bring in Jay Austin two run lead.

X's starting Kyle Picht threw five strong innings, retiring the first nine men he faced but gave up two runs in the fifth and left with a 2-2 tie.

Baum drove in Austin with the go-ahead run in the eighth inning.

Game two of the series is Saturday at 7:05 pm at Mercy Field at Lewis and Clark Park.