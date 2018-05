Sgt. Bluff-Luton tops ELC in softball; LeMars beats North

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane). Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) drives between Boston Celtics' Marcus Morris (13) and Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart (36) during the first half of Game 6 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Friday, May 25, 2018,...

NBA player Sterling Brown says he tried to remain calm when Milwaukee police used a stun gun to take him down during his arrest for a parking violation.

(Milwaukee Police Department via AP). This Jan. 26, 2018 police body-camera footage released by Milwaukee Police Department shows NBA Bucks guard Sterling Brown as he talks to arresting police officers after being shot by a stun gun in a Walgreens park...

Banned former UEFA President and FIFA vice president Michel Platini says he is planning to return to soccer after Swiss federal prosecutors confirmed he was not being charged in an investigation into possible financial wrongdoing.

Jose Altuve tied it in the eighth inning with a two-run double off Andrew Miller and then scored the go-ahead run on Marwin Gonzalez's squeeze bunt, and the Houston Astros scored 11 times in the final two innings to beat the Cleveland Indians 11-2.

(AP Photo/David Dermer). Houston Astros' Jose Altuve celebrates after hitting a two-run double off Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Andrew Miller during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 25, 2018, in Cleveland.

Astros rally vs Miller, pour it on for 11-2 win over Indians

James Paxton continued his dominant month allowing one run in seven innings and striking out 11, and Mitch Haniger's two-out RBI single in the sixth inning helped give the Seattle Mariners a 2-1 win over the Minnesota Twins.

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson). Seattle Mariners starting pitcher James Paxton throws to a Minnesota Twins batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, May 25, 2018, in Seattle.

Civil rights activists gathered outside of NFL headquarters, calling on team owners to overturn a new policy aimed at stopping player protests during the national anthem and encouraging boycotting of league and sponsors.

(AP Photo/Ralph Russo). New York Councilman Jumaane D. Williams, second from right, with the help of Kirsten John Foy, second from left, Northeast Regional Director of the National Action Network, holds a jersey with Colin Kaepernick's name on the bac...

Houston's Chris Paul will miss Game 6 of the Western Conference finals against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night because of a hamstring injury.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul wears the Santa Fe High School logo during the first half in Game 5 of the team's NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals against the Golden State Warriors in Houston, Thursday, Ma...

If the Golden State Warriors are worried as they head into Game 6 of the Western Conference finals on the brink of being eliminated by the Houston Rockets, they aren't showing it.

(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith). Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left, passes the ball over Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (10) during the second half of Game 5 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals Thursday, May 24, 20...

(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File). FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2017, file photo, New York Yankees' Greg Bird fields a grounder by Houston Astros' Brian McCann during the fifth inning of Game 2 of baseball's American League Championship Series in Houston. The...

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). Los Angeles Angels catcher Martin Maldonado watches as New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres, left, follows through on a home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, May 25, 2018, in New York.

Gleyber Torres became the youngest AL player to homer in four straight games, Aaron Judge threw out two runners from right field and the Yankees beat the Los Angeles Angels 2-1 in the opener of a series showcasing... More >>