Police investigate overnight stabbing

Sioux City Police were on the scene of an apparent stabbing late Friday evening.

It happened shortly before 11 pm near 17th Street and Ingleside Avenue.

In a news release, police say when officers arrived they found Aaron Smith, 20, unconscious and bleeding from an apparent stab wound. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Officers located Anthony Medina, 18, of Sioux City. After an interview with detectives, he was charged with Attempted Murder and is being held in the Woodbury County Jail.

Anyone with information that could help police should call CrimeStoppers at 712-258-TIPS.