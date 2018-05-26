Flags in Nebraska, Iowa order lowered for Memorial Day - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Flags in Nebraska, Iowa order lowered for Memorial Day

The governors of Nebraska and Iowa have ordered flags lowered in observance of Memorial Day.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued statements Friday, announcing that all U.S. and state flags should be flown at half-staff on Monday, from sunrise to noon.

Gubernatorial orders to lower flags pertain to those on state capitol buildings and all other public buildings and grounds.

Individuals, businesses, schools and municipal and county governments are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same period.

After noon, flags are to be raised to the top of the staff.

