Spirit Lake, Sioux Center win at Heelan Classic

By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
--HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Spirit Lake 4 Bishop Heelan 1 F 
Spirit Lake 3 Lewis Central 1 F  
Sioux Center 5 S.C. East 4 F/4  
Woodbury Central 4 Sioux Center 2 F
Woodbury Central 7 Le Mars 6 F 
Lawton-Bronson 7 S.C. East 4 F   
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 8 Lawton-Bronson 6 F  
Le Mars 15 CBAL 5 F  
Estherville LC 12 CBAL 0 F 
Lewis Central 11 Estherville LC 5 F 
Fort Dodge 11 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 1 F  
Fort Dodge 10 Bishop Heelan 0 F
Akron-Westfield 7 Kingsley-Pierson 1 F  
Akron-Westfield 8 River Valley 3 F 
Akron-Westfield 13 Westwood 0 F  
Alta-Aurelia 11 West Sioux 0 F  
Alta-Aurelia 11 Gehlen Catholic 0 F 
Cherokee 9 West Sioux 4 F  
Cherokee 6 Kingsley-Pierson 3 F
Cherokee 8 Remsen St. Mary's 1 F
Westwood 11 Gehlen Catholic 0 F
Westwood 10 Newell-Fonda 8 F
West Sioux 11 Newell-Fonda 7 F
Newell-Fonda 15 River Valley 5 F  
River Valley 12 Remsen St. Mary's 3 F
Kingsley-Pierson 11 Remsen St. Mary's 10 F
Logan-Magnolia 6 Hinton 2 F
Hinton 12 MVAO-COU 4 F  

--HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Woodbury Central 11 H-M-S 1 F/6
West Lyon 13 Woodbury Central 3 F  
Remsen St. Mary's 12 Central Lyon 7 F  
Kingsley-Pierson 14 Central Lyon 1 F  

--BOYS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
Storm Lake 1 Denison-Schleswig 0 F

