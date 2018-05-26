East graduate Houlihan takes world lead in 1500 meter run - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

East graduate Houlihan takes world lead in 1500 meter run

Posted:
By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
Shelby Houlihan ran 3:59.06 in the 1500 meter run to take the world lead on Saturday in Eugene, Ore. (photo courtesy: NBC Sports) Shelby Houlihan ran 3:59.06 in the 1500 meter run to take the world lead on Saturday in Eugene, Ore. (photo courtesy: NBC Sports)
EUGENE, Ore. (KTIV) -

Sioux City East graduate Shelby Houlihan made a name for herself on the track, competing in the 2016 Summer Olympics.
    
Houlihan is still among the best distance runners in the world, and Saturday she showed why.

Houlihan used a ferocious kick to climb nine places and win the 1500 meter run at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Ore.
    
Houlihan's time of 3:59.06 is a personal best, and the fastest time in the world this season. She passed South African Caster Semenya by 0.86 seconds for the new world lead.
    
The Arizona State graduate competed in the 5,000 meters at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

