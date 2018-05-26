Record high temperatures likely again Sunday

Our late May stretch of hot temperatures continued Saturday, reaching new heights with several records falling.



That includes in Sioux City, where the high of 96 broke a record from 1914 of 95 degrees.



Norfolk also broke a record of 95 degrees from 1914; the high was 97 Saturday.



We keep clear skies overnight with lows in the upper 60s.



The well above average lows will set us up for another hot day.



With a soft record on the books we will very likely set another record high Sunday as we top out in the upper 90s.



We'll have plenty of sunshine as well; make sure to take it easy out there, drink plenty of water and limit time outdoors to the cooler hours in the evening and early morning.



The one thing we do have going for us is that the humidity won't be too high.



We stay hot Monday as we again climb into the 90s though a little more cloud cover will keep us slightly cooler.



Storm chances return Monday night into Tuesday with a shower or two lingering into Wednesday morning.



Thursday and Friday look dry before another chance for thunderstorms comes in for the weekend.



Temperatures through the work week will be a little cooler but still well above average in the upper 80s to near 90.