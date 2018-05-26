Storm Lake blanks Denison-Schleswig to return to state tournament

Storm Lake beat Denison-Schleswig 1-0 on Saturday to return to the Class 3A state tournament for the third-straight year.

Jose Martinez scored the game's only goal, and top-ranked Storm Lake returned to the state tournament with a 1-0 win over Denison-Schleswig on Saturday.

After a first half that saw plenty of Tornado scoring chances, Martinez got Storm Lake on the board. With seven minutes left in the half, Martinez got deep in the box and fired to the left post, scoring his 13th goal of the season.

There was no scoring in the second half, but Martinez's goal was enough to secure the win.

"We had to go out hard that first half, because we play way better in the second half and we just knew we had to go all out in the first and get the shots in, because last game we only beat them 1-0," said Martinez.

With the win, Storm Lake goes to the Class 2A state tournament for the third-straight year. The Tornadoes were state runners-up in 2016.

"It feels good," said Storm Lake head coach, Ben Schekirke. "Every time we get down there it's fun. I think we have a really strong shot this year. I know we've got a lot of depth on our time, which we maybe haven't had in the past, so I think we're going to make a run this year."

Storm Lake is the top seed in the 2A state tournament. The Tornadoes will face eighth-seeded Perry in the quarterfinals on Thursday at 2:30 p.m.