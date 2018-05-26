Storm Lake blanks Denison-Schleswig to return to state tournamen - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Storm Lake blanks Denison-Schleswig to return to state tournament

Posted:
By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect
Storm Lake beat Denison-Schleswig 1-0 on Saturday to return to the Class 3A state tournament for the third-straight year. Storm Lake beat Denison-Schleswig 1-0 on Saturday to return to the Class 3A state tournament for the third-straight year.
STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) -

Jose Martinez scored the game's only goal, and top-ranked Storm Lake returned to the state tournament with a 1-0 win over Denison-Schleswig on Saturday.

After a first half that saw plenty of Tornado scoring chances, Martinez got Storm Lake on the board. With seven minutes left in the half, Martinez got deep in the box and fired to the left post, scoring his 13th goal of the season.

There was no scoring in the second half, but Martinez's goal was enough to secure the win.

"We had to go out hard that first half, because we play way better in the second half and we just knew we had to go all out in the first and get the shots in, because last game we only beat them 1-0," said Martinez. 

With the win, Storm Lake goes to the Class 2A state tournament for the third-straight year. The Tornadoes were state runners-up in 2016.

"It feels good," said Storm Lake head coach, Ben Schekirke. "Every time we get down there it's fun. I think we have a really strong shot this year. I know we've got a lot of depth on our time, which we maybe haven't had in the past, so I think we're going to make a run this year."

Storm Lake is the top seed in the 2A state tournament. The Tornadoes will face eighth-seeded Perry in the quarterfinals on Thursday at 2:30 p.m.

  • National SportsMore>>

  • Lee tops LPGA event in Michigan; pregnant Lewis tied for 2nd

    Lee tops LPGA event in Michigan; pregnant Lewis tied for 2nd

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:07 AM EDT2018-05-27 05:07:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Minjee Lee, of Australia, acknowledges the gallery after her birdie putt on the 15th green during the third round of the LPGA Volvik Championship golf tournament at the Travis Pointe Country Club Saturday, May 26, 2018, in Ann...(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Minjee Lee, of Australia, acknowledges the gallery after her birdie putt on the 15th green during the third round of the LPGA Volvik Championship golf tournament at the Travis Pointe Country Club Saturday, May 26, 2018, in Ann...
    Minjee Lee shot a 4-under 68 on Saturday to take a two-stroke lead into the final round of the LPGA Volvik Championship, with Stacy Lewis tied for second playing five months' pregnant.More >>
    Minjee Lee shot a 4-under 68 on Saturday to take a two-stroke lead into the final round of the LPGA Volvik Championship, with Stacy Lewis tied for second playing five months' pregnant.More >>

  • Trout HR, 3 doubles in 1st 5-hit game; Angels top Yanks 11-4

    Trout HR, 3 doubles in 1st 5-hit game; Angels top Yanks 11-4

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:07 AM EDT2018-05-27 05:07:18 GMT
    (AP Photo/Julio Cortez). Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout, left, runs after hitting a home run off New York Yankees starting pitcher Sonny Gray, right, during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 26, 2018, in New York.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez). Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout, left, runs after hitting a home run off New York Yankees starting pitcher Sonny Gray, right, during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 26, 2018, in New York.
    Mike Trout homered and doubled three times during his first five-hit game in the majors, and the Los Angeles Angels quickly erased an early deficit in beating the New York Yankees 11-4.More >>
    Mike Trout homered and doubled three times during his first five-hit game in the majors, and the Los Angeles Angels quickly erased an early deficit in beating the New York Yankees 11-4.More >>

  • Wonder-goal, gaffes, injuries as Madrid seals CL three-peat

    Wonder-goal, gaffes, injuries as Madrid seals CL three-peat

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:07 AM EDT2018-05-27 05:07:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Sergei Grits). Real Madrid's Gareth Bale, right, scores his side's second goal during the Champions League Final soccer match between Real Madrid and Liverpool at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, Saturday, May 26, 2018.(AP Photo/Sergei Grits). Real Madrid's Gareth Bale, right, scores his side's second goal during the Champions League Final soccer match between Real Madrid and Liverpool at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, Saturday, May 26, 2018.
    Gareth Bale's mesmerizing scissor-kick helped Real Madrid to a third successive Champions League title on Saturday with a 3-1 victory over a Liverpool side thwarted by a pair of goalkeeping blunders and Mohamed...More >>
    Gareth Bale's mesmerizing scissor-kick helped Real Madrid to a third successive Champions League title on Saturday with a 3-1 victory over a Liverpool side thwarted by a pair of goalkeeping blunders and Mohamed Salah being forced off injured.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.