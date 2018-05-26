Explorers stay hot with another win over Cleburne

Michael Lang was 1-for-4 with two RBI, Luis Durango added three hits and the Explorers pulled away from Cleburne on Saturday, 7-1.

Lang got the Explorers on the board in an unorthodox way. In the second inning, with the bases loaded, Lang lifted a high pop fly straight into the air. But Cleburne let it drop, allowing Dexture McCall and Daniel Jackson to score.

Dylan Kelly added an RBI single in the third inning to make it a 3-0 game.

Leading 3-1 in the 8th, the Explorers put the game away with a four-run inning. Durango knocked in McCall with a single, Jay Austin drew a bases-loaded walk, Nate Samson hit a sacrifice fly, and a Cleburne wild pitch scored Lang.

Angelo Gumbs drove in the only Cleburne run on a single in the fourth inning. Gumbs was 3-for-4.

The Explorers (8-1) will take a five-game winning streak and the American Association's best record into the series finale against Cleburne, Sunday at 6:05 p.m.