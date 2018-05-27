Leading scorers Palmer, Copeland to return to Nebraska

Nebraska got great news this weekend. Both James Palmer, Jr. and Isaac Copeland have withdrawn from the NBA Draft Pool and will return for their senior seasons.



Palmer averaged a team-high 17.2 points per game after transferring to the Huskers from Miami.



Copeland came over from Georgetown, and ranked second on the team with 12.9 points and 6.1 boards per game.



Both started all 33 games last season. Nebraska was 22-and-11, but missed the NCAA Tournament.