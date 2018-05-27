ISU wrestling coach Dresser building home-grown roster - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

ISU wrestling coach Dresser building home-grown roster

By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
Sibley-Ocheyedan standout Hunter DeJong will join the Iowa State wrestling program this coming season.
AMES, Iowa (KTIV) -

The Iowa State wrestling team went 8-10 in duals last season, under first-year head coach Kevin Dresser. Not great, but certainly better than the one win the Cyclones mustered the year before.
    
Dresser is trying to return Iowa State to Big 12 prominence, with more home-grown talent.

Sibley-Ocheyedan's Hunter DeJong is one of five Iowans in the Cyclones' 2018 recruiting class.
    
DeJong racked up 175 career wins and made the medal stand twice at the 195-pound state tournament. He's also got a decorated resume with USA Wrestling.
    
Dresser is hoping DeJong fits in nicely in Ames.

"We don't know a lot about him yet, except for he works really, really hard, and the results are following," said Dresser. "He's an Iowa kid, and that's important for us to get Iowa kids."

"We understand it's a process, and we're going to have to grind it out here for a while," Dresser continued. "But that's what we signed up for, and we're excited about."

Those five in-state recruits will join a Cyclone roster that already features 18 Iowans. ISU's season begins with the Cyclone Open, on November 3rd.

